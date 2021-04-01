Why you may soon pay more for Huggies, Scott bathroom tissue and other household essentials

Why you may soon pay more for Huggies, Scott bathroom tissue and other household essentials
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2011 file photo, packages of Huggies and Pull-Ups, both Kimberly-Clark brands, are displayed at a store in San Francisco. (Source: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File/AP)
By Travis Leder | April 1, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 1:30 PM

(Gray News) - Some household supplies are expected to cost more at the grocery store in the coming months because of market impacts.

Kimberly-Clark, which makes popular brands Huggies, Kleenex and Pull-Ups, announced Wednesday it plans to increase prices in its baby and child care, adult care and Scott Bathroom tissue businesses.

The Texas-based corporation said the increases will take effect in late June because of “significant commodity cost inflation.”

While Kimberly-Clark didn’t list all brands affected by the price hike, it did say net selling prices will increase “across a majority of its North America consumer products business.”

Other brands Kimberly-Clark manufactures include Poise, Cottonelle, Depend and Viva.

Customers can expect price percentage increases ranging from the mid-to-high single digits.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.