ADOL explains why many have to refile for unemployment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor is weighing in on a headache many in Alabama are facing now.
State officials said the issue comes from two deadlines happening close together: unemployment filing and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA.
Claimants have to file a new claim for unemployment after a year, and for PUA every three months.
“We understand that this is inconvenient. It’s certainly not something that anyone likes to do. Nobody likes paperwork, so it’s certainly not a great timing, but they are both required by the federal government and by state government. The reason that we’re doing this is so that we can make sure that we have the most up to date information,” said ADOL spokeswoman Tara Hutchison.
According to officials, once you recertify, they’ll have to contact your employer to confirm the reasons for the separation, which could take two or three weeks, meaning you won’t get a payment as it processes.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.