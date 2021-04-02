COVID-19 vaccination eligibility expands to all Alabamians over 16

CAMDEN, Ala. (WSFA) - The pool of eligible people seeking to get a COVID-19 vaccination in Alabama will be greatly expanded starting on Monday. That’s when the state health department will allow anyone 16 or older to get the shot.
That means about 80 percent of the state’s residents, or about 4 million people, will be covered.
Gov. Kay Ivey returned to her native Wilcox County Friday to review an Alabama National Guard mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic and to make the expansion announcement that affects every corner of the state.
“Truly, this vaccine is our ticket back to normal life,” Ivey said. “We are so close to getting COVID-19 in the rearview, and until then, we should all keep wearing our masks, get vaccinated and use the common sense the good Lord gave us.”
The Pfizer vaccine will be available for those 16 and up while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will cover those 18 and older.
The governor was joined for the announcement by Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris, State Chief Medical Officer Mary McIntyre and Alabama National Guard Adjutant General Sheryl Gordon.
“In the initial phases of our vaccine allocation plan, we have given just over 1.7 million shots. These shots have gone to more than 1.1 million Alabamians most at risk of illness and death due to COVID-19,” Harris said.
Alabama is getting around 115,000 doses delivered per week, but Harris said the state is expecting about 160,000 doses from suppliers in the next week.
“The increased supply of safe and effective vaccines means all adults who wish to be vaccinated are now eligible to receive the protection vaccines offer,” Harris explained.
On Thursday, the state announced it would begin vaccinating Alabama prison inmates. The prison system said it would begin with those facilities that house the state’s most vulnerable inmates.
Baptist Health also announced Thursday it would open two community COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Montgomery and Prattville. Appointments will be required for both clinics, and vaccines will only be given to those who are eligible.
The Alabama National Guard mobile vaccination clinics will also continue focusing on rural counties. Upcoming clinics include the following:
April 6: Butler & Conecuh counties
- Southside Baptist Church: 211 King Street, Greenville, AL 36037 (Butler)
- Liberty Hills Shopping Center: 78 Liberty Hill Place, Evergreen, AL 36401 (Conecuh)
April 7: Crenshaw & Monroe counties
- Tom Harbin Farm Center: 816 Airport Road, Luverne, AL 36049 (Crenshaw)
- Monroe County High School: 212 Tiger Drive, Monroeville, AL 36460 (Monroe)
April 8: Clarke & Pike counties
- SP Hudson Park: 115 Park Street, Grove Hill, AL 36451 (Clarke)
- Sportsplex: 701 Enzor Road, Troy, AL 36079 (Pike)
April 9: Barbour & Washington counties
- Baker Hill School: 24 School House Road, Eufaula, AL 36027 (Barbour)
- 111 River Road (Just off Hwy. 43), McIntosh, AL 36553 (Washington)
All rural mobile vaccination clinics will operate 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are open to all eligible Alabamians, free of charge.
