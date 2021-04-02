Alabama lawmakers react to deadly incident outside US Capitol

WASHINGTON (WSFA) - Several federal legislators from Alabama are weighing in on the events that happened outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday.
Authorities say a man rammed a car through a barricade, striking two Capitol Police officers. One of those officers died.
The man then reportedly got out of the vehicle with a knife. He was fatally shot by authorities.
This is the second Capitol officer to die in the line of duty within four months following the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6.
Alabama leaders took to social media to offer thoughts and condolences on Friday’s events.
