Auburn’s Sharife Cooper entering 2021 NBA Draft

“This past year has been nothing short of special - one of the best years of my life coming here to Auburn and being embraced by something that’s bigger than me,” said Cooper. “It’s hard to imagine what it was like when I was in high school when I wasn’t here yet, but I always couldn’t wait to get here. Being here and being embraced by Auburn and the community is something that I’ll live with forever. Through thick and thin, Auburn and my family have had my back, and I couldn’t be more thankful for that. In times like this, I like to reminisce and just thank the people that have been there since the beginning.”