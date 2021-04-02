Food for Thought 4/1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
High Scores
Arby’s (3853 Atlanta Highway): 96
Pizza Hut (6371 Atlanta Highway): 96
Stockyard Grill (4500 Mobile Highway): 97
The Patriot’s Grill (1961 Bell Street): 97
Potz and Panz Food Truck (2547 Lower Wetumpka Road): 99
NYC Gyro II Mobile Unit (12 West Jefferson Street): 100
Low Scores
None
