Huntingdon visits Methodist Saturday in USA South Athletic Conference title game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks loaded up and hit the road to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Friday morning.
Their next stop is Methodist University!
The Hawks and Methodist Monarchs are set to play in the USA South Athletic Conference spring championship football game on Saturday.
Methodist won the East division while Huntingdon and Brevard tied in the West with 2-1 records.
So, it came down to a coin toss on who would represent the West division in the championship game, and the Hawks got the spot.
Huntingdon wrapped up the week of practice on Thursday and now focus on a championship.
“I’m a big believer in preparation and how you prepare is how you play. I think the guys are excited about it and looking forward to it. My hope is that we go play well. I don’t think we’ve played our best game yet. That’s for sure. So, I’m hoping that we are still on the rise,” said Huntingdon head coach Mike Turk.
Kickoff between Huntingdon and Methodist is set for noon on Saturday.
