Man charged with assault in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing assault charges after a shooting Wednesday in Montgomery.
According to court records, Demarcus Savage is charged with assault first degree.
The arrest affidavit shows the shooting happened in the 3000 block of George B. Edmondson Drive around 8 p.m. The victim was shot in the back and was transported to Baptist South with life-threatening injuries.
We have reached out to Montgomery police for more information.
Savage was taken into custody Thursday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he is being held on $30,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.