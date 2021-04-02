More 30s before big warm-up

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whew! What a cold start to April it’s been. We were a solid 15 degrees below normal yesterday despite completely sunny skies. A stiff north wind didn’t help things either.
This morning we’re waking up to temperatures in the 30s and areas of frost. The wind has relaxed significantly since yesterday, so the wind chills are only a handful of degrees colder than the actual air temp.
Today will be quite chilly again for this time of year with temperatures just above the 60-degree mark. Wind speeds will only be around 10 mph, so it should feel a bit warmer and more comfortable. It will also be entirely sunny again.
Then it’s right back down into the lower and middle 30s by tomorrow morning with more frost. So once again, bring in the pets and cover up/bring inside any plants and vegetation you may have.
The warm-up kicks in this weekend, though. Saturday will bring upper 60s under partly cloudy skies and Easter Sunday will feature highs in the lower 70s under entirely sunny skies.
Easter morning will be cold in the upper 30s and lower 40s, so if you’ve got church or Easter plans be sure to dress warmly! You’ll certainly be able to shed the layers by the afternoon.
Beyond Easter, temperatures will only continue rising. We’ll be in the upper 70s Monday and then move into the lower 80s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
It will stay completely dry through Wednesday with a good deal of sunshine. By Thursday we will be watching a system approach from the west, which will bring a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with it.
So that means we’re in for incredibly high pollen counts for the foreseeable future. The main allergens are maple, oak, juniper, and grass. Might we suggest a car wash and keeping the allergy medication and tissues handy?
