North Alabama Capitol Insurrection suspect indicted again

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - Joshua James, 33, an Arab, Alabama resident, faces new charges in the January 6th U.S. Capitol Attack.
James, a member of the Oath Keepers according to court documents, was arrested last month for alleged participation in the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
He’s now accused of conspiring with others to actually facilitate the attack.
A superseding indictment was filed in Washington, D.C. this week that charges James and another alleged member of the Oath Keepers with: “conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.”
The other man charged is 36-year-old Roberto Minuta of Prosper, Texas. They are the 11th and 12 suspects to be added to this case.
According to the indictment, James and Minuta communicated with co-conspirators in advance and during the January 6th breach of the U.S. Capitol. The pair are also accused of helping to reserve hotel rooms for conspirators.
The indictment alleges that James and Minuta both forcibly entered the Capitol building and taunted and berated law enforcement officers who were working to protect it.
According to the indictment, in response to a call for individuals to head to the Capitol after the building was breached, James and Minuta drove to the Capitol in a golf cart, at times swerving around law enforcement vehicles with Minuta stating, “Patriots are storming the Capitol…so we’re en route in a grand theft auto golf cart to the Capitol building right now…it’s going down guys; it’s literally going down right now Patriots storming the Capitol building…”
The Oath Keepers are defined by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a right-wing anti-government group. According to the U.S. Department of Justice it’s a large but loosely organized group that recruits members of law-enforcement, current and former military members, and first responders.
