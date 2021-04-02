Police: East Alabama man dead after being struck by tractor-trailer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An east Alabama man has died after being struck by a tractor-trailer in Montgomery.
According to Montgomery police, William Young, 60, of Valley, was killed when he was struck by a 2020 Volvo Semi Tractor.
The incident happened on March 24 around 8 p.m. in the 6400 block of Mobile Highway.
Police say the Volvo was traveling northbound on Mobile Highway when it hit Young, who was in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Young’s death is the 6th traffic fatality for Montgomery in 2021.
