Small doors appear in Alabama Shakespeare Festival’s garden grounds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “surprise” popped up at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival grounds.
“We have received a report of some unusual activity in the Garden at Alabama Shakespeare Festival,” Artistic Director Rick Dildine explained.
Dildine said he discovered some small doors that had popped up in the garden. ASF employees and investigators believe these are Fairy Doors. Fairies, of course, have a universal right to inhabit meadows, groves, and, apparently, gardens.
While no actual fairies have been sighted, Dildine noted, ASF is inviting the community to help look for more fairy doors.
To inspire amateur “Fairy Door” investigators, ASF has planned music and refreshments on Saturdays and Sundays from April 3 to May 1. from 2 to 4 p.m. Partners Clef Works, Frios Gourmet Pops and Holley Steel are supporting live music performances and giveaways.
The statue of Puck, the mischievous fairy from Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, presides over all the ASF Garden activities. It seems only natural that fairies would make a pilgrimage to ASF to welcome Spring with joy and music.
Fairy Doors is a free outdoor celebration of Spring. Learn more at www.asf.net.
