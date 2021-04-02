Superintendent reacts after shot fired inside Selma High School

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Two teens arrested after a gun was fired at Selma High School Thursday afternoon have gone through an initial court hearing in front of Dallas County District Judge Bob Armstrong.
Details of the court hearing were not made public due to the suspects’ ages. The Dallas County district attorney’s office also declined to release any specifics.
The teens, ages 15 and 17, were involved in a fight Thursday before someone pulled a gun and fired a single shot, DA Michael Jackson said Thursday.
Jackson also released video of the incident, in which the gunshot can be heard.
Selma City Schools Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams confirmed in a statement that the gun was fired inside the school’s lunchroom but that no one was injured.
“We are working collaboratively with the Selma Police Department and the mayor’s office to ensure that we address safety within our schools and the community,” Williams said.
The superintendent said Selma High School will switch to virtual learning starting Monday “to give us an opportunity to thoroughly assess what occurred on Thursday and to put measures in place to support our staff, scholars, and families. "
Williams put forth a number of items the system is planning in the days ahead to prevent such an incident from happening again. Those include:
- A joint meeting Monday morning with Selma City Schools, the police department, the mayor’s office, judges and other city and county leaders to assess the events that occurred on Thursday and plan a press conference for one day next week.
- Counseling beginning Monday morning for any staff or scholars who need support.
- Professional development is being planned for school district leaders for threat assessment, youth mental health, self-care and wellness.
- A safety audit will be scheduled to determine safety upgrades and improvements needed for each school and office in the district.
- Work closely and meet with parents and families of Selma High School to address their safety concerns and provide resources.
The superintendent added that other options are being considered including setting up an anonymous hotline, gang prevention and intervention, hiring a social worker and a review and update of the system’s crisis management plan.
