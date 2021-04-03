Alabama State falls to South Carolina State 14-7

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets fell to the South Carolina State Bulldogs Saturday.
The Bulldogs were the first to get on the board. With over 11 minutes left in the first quarter, Alex James ran the ball 12-yards for a touchdown.
The Bulldogs had the lead 7-0 heading into the second quarter.
The Hornets would have two attempts to get on the board with field goals in the second quarter, but missed both attempts.
The Hornets were trailing the Bulldogs 7-0 heading into the second half.
With just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Hornets would get on the board when quarterback Ryan Nettles connected with receiver Wallace Corker for a nine-yard touchdown.
The Hornets and Bulldogs were tied up 7-7.
But, the Bulldogs would add more points to the board. With over a minute left to play, quarterback Corey Fields found wide receiver Shaquan Davis for a 17-yard touchdown.
The Bulldogs won 14-7.
The Hornets will next take on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils next Saturday at home with kick set for 2 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.