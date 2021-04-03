Huntingdon tops Methodist for USA South Championship win

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks took down the Methodist Monarchs in the USA South Championship game Saturday.
The Monarchs were the first to strike when wide receiver Kobe Praylow carries the ball for a touchdown.
However, the Hawks would answer back. With over seven minutes left, quarterback Landon Cotney kept the ball and made his way to the endzone.
Cotney would do it again before the end of the first quarter.
The Hawks had the lead 14-7 heading into the second quarter.
Methodist would add more points to the board. With just over five minutes left in the second, quarterback Brandon Bullins connects with wide receiver Tobias Johnson Jr. for a 39-yard touchdown pass.
The Hawks and Monarchs were tied up 14-14 heading into the second half.
Huntingdon would take the lead in the third quarter when running back Jalen Pugh carries the ball one-yard for a touchdown.
The Hawks had a 21-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
Cotney would help the Hawks extend the lead, keeping the ball and running 26-yards for a touchdown.
The Hawk are the USA South Champions, defeating the Monarchs 31-20.
