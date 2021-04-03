Hyundai sees its highest numbers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hyundai posted its all-time best month in March.
It reported sales of more than 75,000 units. That’s up 115% from March 2020.
The Montgomery-made Santa Fe and Tucson set new March highs.
Hyundai also had its highest quarter one retail sales ever with an increase of 38% compared to 2020.
“I have to calibrate that a little bit with last March when the unfortunate COVID-19 kicked in across the country. But when I look at even comparing these sale results to 2019, it’s still well above that margin, so we’re really, really excited about what the sales look like right now for our brand,” said Robert Burns, Hyundai vice president of human resources and administration.
More exciting news from Hyundai is that the first 2022 Tucson built at the Montgomery plant was sold the last week of March and is now on the road.
Hyundai will start building the new Santa Cruz this summer.
