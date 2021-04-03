MGM brings back nonstop flights to Washington, eying new airline

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A getaway flight to the nation’s capital will be back on the board Easter weekend.
On Sunday, Montgomery Regional Airport (MGM) passengers can resume nonstop flights from Montgomery to the Washington, D.C. Reagan National Airport (DCA) through American Airlines.
The flight started in January 2020 but was suspended when the pandemic first began.
“We understand that the demand for travel is pretty much at a bust and so when you talk about the demand of course we had to bring back the D.C. flight,” MGM executive airport director Marshall Taggart said.
Another airline could be coming to the airport in 2022.
The Montgomery Airport Authority, along with the Mobile Airport Authority and the Airport Authority of the city of Gulf Shores, has applied to the Small Community Air Service Development Program, a grant program designed to help small communities address air service and airfare issues.
The Montgomery Airport Authority is requesting $850,000 with a $200,000 local match with a goal to support new nonstop service on SkyWest Airlines from Montgomery Regional Airport to Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas. Houston is one of Montgomery’s largest unserved markets.
The application says the airport would use the funding to offer a minimum revenue guarantee. The airport would also offer two years of full terminal rent and landing fee waivers as an in-kind contribution.
Taggart says this is an opportunity that could lower ticket prices at the airport.
“The more competition you have, the more options, the more variety, and of course we have 12 nonstop flights that fly out of our airport and we’re hoping to have 13,” Taggart said.
This also brings an economic impact to the city.
