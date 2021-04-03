Montgomery COVID-19 vaccine clinics to open same week eligibility expands

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The same week vaccine eligibility is expanding to those 16 and older in Alabama, two new COVID-19 vaccine clinics are opening in Montgomery.
Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health made the announcement Friday morning that anyone over the age of 16 is now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, making it possible for about 80% of the state’s residents to be covered.
“We’re very excited about the governor’s announcement,” said Auburn University at Montgomery Chancellor Carl Stockton. “We want to get as many people vaccinated as possible.”
AUM’s clinic will be offered April 8 and 9 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the AUM Wellness Center (located at the corner of Taylor Road and East Drive.)
“We just recently got another allocation of about 2,250 vaccines,” Stockton said. “So next Thursday and Friday we’re going to be vaccinating the community again.”
Individuals interested in receiving a vaccine must reserve their appointment at least 12 hours before their desired appointment time. You can find the application to register online here.
There is no cost associated with the vaccine, and no health insurance is required.
Individuals receiving vaccines at AUM will receive a follow-up appointment exactly 21 days after their initial appointment, a requirement for taking the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The university has already helped vaccinate over 2,000 community members, and now more people, including students, will have the chance.
“After the governor made the announcement, just within 10 minutes of sending that link out, we had over 200 people within 10 minutes sign up,” Stockton said.
“All our students, facility and staff want to get back to some kind of normalcy. We want students to experience that college experience,” Stockton said. “We are excited about that, and hope we can get everybody vaccinated before we start back either Summer or Fall face-to-face.”
To find out how the vaccine process will work, you can find a bulleted list on the AUM website.
Baptist Health will be opening two community COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Montgomery and Prattville next week.
“It’s going to open it up for way more people to be vaccinated which we are really excited for,” said Baptist Health Community Events Manager Elizabeth Williams in regards to the eligibility expanding. “And we are well prepared for that number.”
The Montgomery clinic, located at 3989 Eastern Blvd, will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The building is beside Roses Discount Store in the former Old Navy building.
The Prattville clinic is set to open April 6. It will be located in Prattville Medical Park at 635 McQueen Smith Rd.-Suite D. The clinic will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Appointments will be required for both clinics and vaccines will only be given to those who are eligible. Those eligible can schedule an appointment online.
Those who do not have internet access and are unable to register online can call 334-747-2822. According to Baptist Health, the phone number is voicemail only and calls will be returned by a vaccine advocate.
All attendees must wear a mask, regardless of state requirements.
There are reminders for those getting the vaccine:
· Bring a photo ID.
· Wear a short-sleeved shirt.
· There is no cost nor is insurance required to receive a vaccine.
· If you have received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, please bring your vaccine card.
In order to be the most efficient, Baptist Health would like people to wait in their cars until about 10 minutes prior to their appointment. There is no need to come too early.
They are also in need of volunteers to help run the clinic. If you are interested you can sign up here.
“Our job is to make you feel more safe and make you feel more comfortable about doing it (getting vaccinated) so that we can better the entire community, " Williams said.
Both the AUM and Baptist Health vaccine clinics opening next week will be administering the Pfizer vaccine. By current order of the FDA, the Pfizer vaccine is the only one available for those 16 and older. Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines cover those 18 and older.
