A sunny and calm Easter weekend!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a chilly start to the day, we’ll be a bit warmer this afternoon! Overall, temperatures will still be below average - highs will be in the middle and upper 60s. It will feel warmer than the past couple of days, though, and it will stay nice with mostly sunny skies.
Then, Easter morning, it will be cold again in the upper 30s and lower 40s. If you have church or other Easter morning plans, be sure to dress warmly!
You’ll certainly be able to shed the layers by the afternoon, however. Easter Sunday’s high temperatures will be in the low and middle 70s! It will also be beautiful with sunny skies.
Beyond Easter, temperatures will only continue rising. We’ll be in the upper 70s Monday, then move into the 80s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
It will stay completely dry through Tuesday with a good deal of sunshine. We deserve this calm weather, but the dry weather will also increase pollen counts and irritate allergies.
By Thursday, a system will approach from the west, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms.
