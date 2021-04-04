ADPH working to address barriers to vaccine process

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Even though more Alabamians are getting vaccinated, the state says there are some barriers for people trying to get a shot.
Chief Medal Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre says the state health department is working with community groups to try and help people get to and from vaccine sites. McIntrye says some people are having difficulties filling out paperwork and not knowing where to go to get a vaccine.
McIntyre tells us ADPH is doing all it can to get the information out in as many forms as possible even taking an old school approach to educate the public.
“From what I call the old-fashioned putting yard signs out, posters out, distributing flyers used in some of the community groups themselves…to working with churches to get information into their hands,” McIntrye said.
Beginning Monday, people 16 and older will become eligible for the vaccine. McIntrye says the state is working with historically Black colleges and universities to see how they can use students as vaccine ambassadors so to speak to reach the younger generation on the importance of getting vaccinated.
