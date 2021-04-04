Churches prepare to welcome back members to sanctuary for Easter Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Easter services were a lot different last year when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Churches closed their sanctuaries to ensure safety for members but this Easter, some churches are reopening their sanctuary doors.
New Walk of Life Church will open its sanctuary for the first time since the pandemic began.
They will hold two services on Sunday at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Senior Pastor Ken Austin said the church will provide masks for members and have social distancing in place. He said they’re ready and excited to welcome people back.
“For us, it’s priceless,” Austin said. “Some will be back for the first time in the building since March of last year.”
While New Walk of life is having a full reopening, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church is using Easter Sunday to see who’s interested in returning back to their church on a regular basis.
They’re remaining cautious and only allowing a limited capacity of 50 people.
“They have to sign up, send an email to our administration office letting them know that they plan to be in attendance,” senior pastor of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Taraus Fuller said. “Also, follow CDC guidelines in wearing a mask, social distancing and things of that nature.”
Pastors say that people having the opportunity to get vaccinated also was a key to welcoming them back to sanctuaries.
