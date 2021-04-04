Cold start to Easter, then a significant warm-up in the afternoon!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is quite a chilly start to Easter! Temperatures are in the upper 30s and 40s to start the day. While you do need your coat this morning, you’ll certainly be able to shed the layers by the afternoon. We’ll be in the middle 60s by lunch time, and highs later this afternoon will jump into the low and middle 70s. This will be accompanied by lots of sunshine!
Today is just the first of much warmer days to come. Above average temperatures are on the way! We’ll be in the upper 70s Monday, then move into the 80s by Tuesday.
It will stay completely dry through Tuesday with a good deal of sunshine. We deserve this calm weather, but the dry weather will also increase pollen counts and irritate allergies.
On Wednesday, daytime heating could cause a few showers to pop up. Many of us will still stay dry, however, with rain chances at 20%.
By Thursday, a system will arrive from the west, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Right now, we don’t see a big severe weather threat associated with this! As always, we’ll watch this system closely and bring you updates if needed.
