Cold start to Easter, then a significant warm-up in the afternoon!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is quite a chilly start to Easter! Temperatures are in the upper 30s and 40s to start the day. While you do need your coat this morning, you’ll certainly be able to shed the layers by the afternoon. We’ll be in the middle 60s by lunch time, and highs later this afternoon will jump into the low and middle 70s. This will be accompanied by lots of sunshine!