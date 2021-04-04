Faulkner takes down St. Andrews 40-13

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles took care of business Saturday at Crampton Bowl, taking down the St. Andrews Knights.
The Eagles worked around four turnovers to take down the Knights.
Faulkner’s defense intercepted a pass, recovered three fumbles and sacked Knights pass six times to frustrate St Andrews’ offense for most of the game.
The Knights were the first to strike when Andrew Fowler connected with Jermaine Trotman Jr. for a 14-yard touchdown.
But, the Eagles would answer back with a 61-yard drive that ended with a scoring pass from quarterback Kade Young to Jalen Browder.
With 31 seconds to play in the opening quarter, Faulkner would take the lead. Caleb Storie forced St. Andrews to fumble. Deshuan Love scooped up and returned the ball for a touchdown.
The Eagles had the lead 14-7 heading into the second quarter.
The Knights would respond with a 73-yard scoring drive that saw Fowler find Kashard Cohens for a 55-yard chunk play that helped set up another touchdown pass to Trotman.
The Eagles advanced their lead with two field goals.
Faulkner had the lead 20-13 heading into the second half.
Early in the third quarter, Young keeps the ball and makes his way to the endzone for a touchdown.
Faulkner would extend their lead when Hunter Gibson carries the ball 45-yards for the touchdown.
The Eagles had the lead 34-13 heading into the final quarter.
With under two minutes left in the game, Faulkner would add more points to the board when Charles Blackmon running the ball one-yard.
The Eagles defeated the Knights 40-13.
Faulkner will wrap its season next Saturday against Bluefield with kick set at 5 p.m.
