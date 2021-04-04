Hall of Fame football coach Glenn Daniel passes away

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hall of Fame football coach Glenn Daniel passed away Saturday, according to the AHSAA. He was 95-years-old.
“He was an icon within the coaching profession who touched the lives of so many students, coaches, future coaches and countless other individuals resulting in his legacy perpetually living forever,” said AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese said. “We will all miss his presence. Our prayers and condolences go out to Coach Daniel’s family and his extended family of the many former players and coaches who were so fortunate to be a part of his teams.”
Daniel was a staple in the Luverne community. He coached the Tigers for 38 years, and became the first football coach in Alabama to ever win 300 games. He finished his 46-year coaching career with a 302-169-16 overall record.
Daniel was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame’s inaugural class back in 1991, and the National High School Sports Hall of Fame in 1999. He is just one of two coaches with that honor, joining Buddy Anderson of Vestavia Hills.
In addition to being a standout athlete himself, Daniel also served in World War II. He began his coaching career in 1947 at Pine Hill before taking over the program at Luverne in 1955. Under Daniel, Luverne had just four losing seasons, and no Tiger team won fewer than four games.
He won the Class 2A State football title in 1992 and retired following the 1993 season.
