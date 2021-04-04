Local business prepares shop for expiring mask mandate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -For three years, Eddie B’s Barbershop has been providing haircuts on Atlanta Highway but when the COVID-19 pandemic began, it was a challenge for them to serve their customers.
“It was tough because we had to do a lot of changes,” owner Eddie Davis said.
Barber chairs were rearranged to provide social distance between barbers and each chair was sanitized between customers.
Each customer is required to wear a mask upon entering the shop and temperatures are checked at the door.
“We have to do what we have to do to make the people keep coming and feel safe,” Davis said.
Even though the mask mandate is set to expire soon, Eddie B’s Barbershop will keep their masks on and have safety measures in place for the barbers and employees.
“We’re up and close with customers, so we’re still going to wear our mask and just take precaution,” barber Zavier Allen said.
They said the mask mandate being lifted is encouraging news, but for now, they have to do everything they can to keep people safe.
That is why along with wearing a mask, they’re keeping the rest of their safety measures in place.
Alabama’s mask mandate is set to end Friday.
