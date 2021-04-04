Man killed in Montgomery shooting Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after a shooting in Montgomery Saturday evening.
According to the Montgomery Police Department, officers and fire medics responded to Troy Highway near Eastern Boulevard around 6:22 p.m. in reference to a person shot. There, they found the victim, 30-year-old Jamarcus Jordan, with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police said Jordan was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation, according to police.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.