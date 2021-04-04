Man killed in Montgomery shooting Saturday

Man killed in Montgomery shooting Saturday
A man is dead after a shooting in Montgomery Saturday evening. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | April 4, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT - Updated April 4 at 11:17 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after a shooting in Montgomery Saturday evening.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, officers and fire medics responded to Troy Highway near Eastern Boulevard around 6:22 p.m. in reference to a person shot. There, they found the victim, 30-year-old Jamarcus Jordan, with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said Jordan was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation, according to police.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.