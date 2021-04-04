Teen killed in 2-vehicle crash in Lowndes County Saturday night

LOWDNES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A minor was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lowndes County Saturday night, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.
ALEA said the wreck happened at 8:53 p.m. on Highway 80 at the 119 mile marker when a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro attempted to cross the highway and collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
A teenager was taken to a local hospital for treatment but died from their injuries, according to ALEA.
ALEA did not release the name of the minor.
No further information can be released at this time as ALEA continues to investigate the wreck.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.