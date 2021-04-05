Arrest made in Saturday evening Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in a weekend homicide, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed.
Rontavious Managan, 18, of Montgomery, is charged with two counts of capital murder following the death of Jamarcus Jordan, 30, also of Montgomery.
The investigation was opened just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday when police and fire medics were called to the Troy Highway near the Eastern Boulevard on reports that someone had been shot.
On scene, first responders found Jordan suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries, the police department said.
MPD said the circumstances surrounding Jordan’s death are unknown but that through the course of its investigation, detectives identified Managan as a suspect.
He was arrested Monday and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. A mug shot and bond information were not immediately available.
The investigation is ongoing.
