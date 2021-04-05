Court records: MPD officer took over $100 during arrest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court records have revealed more details about the arrest of a Montgomery police officer.
Nathaniel Miles is charged with using his official position for personal gain.
Court records say the charges are related to an incident that took place Thursday. Miles reportedly took over $100 from a suspect that was being taken into custody.
MPD initiated the investigation Friday after conducting an internal investigation, the department said in a news release.
Miles was taken into custody on Saturday and charged. He was relieved of duty at that time and placed on administrative leave, the release added.
Miles has been with the department since 2019, according to MPD. He was assigned to the patrol division.
