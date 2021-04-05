Fugitive sought after robbery victim later confronted, shot multiple times

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help finding a suspect wanted on attempted murder and first-degree robbery charges.
Investigators are looking for Richard Surles, 26, who authorities say should be considered armed and dangerous.
Surles is said to have robbed a victim of money and a cell phone at gunpoint before getting into a scuffle. During the scuffle, the victim was shot, suffering minor injuries.
Investigators said the suspect approached the victim again on a later date at which time Surles allegedly attempted to intimidate the victim, whom he is said to have then shot multiple times.
Anyone with information on Richard Surles’ location is asked to call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867 or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Tips that lead to an arrest may result in a cash reward.
