7K Montgomery school students return for in-person learning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a roller coaster year for students, teachers, parents, and Montgomery Public Schools staff. On Monday, students returned to the classroom for face-to-face instruction.
MPS provided students with the option to remain virtual or return to school and about 7,000 of the system’s 28,000 students have returned to in-person instruction, MPS said.
In February, MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore put all students back in virtual learning after several staff members died, presumably from COVID-19. Moore said the decision was made for safety and so that staff could get vaccine access.
While the school system cannot legally force employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Moore said the system has done what it can to make sure they know where shots are available.
Moore said masks and other safety protocols are also still in place.
“It’s just a matter of, you know, we’ve, we got our sanitizing protocol together and we have our masks and lots of donations of water and masks and all kinds of things,” Moore said. “The community has come forward and supported us in many ways and so we shut down the water fountains and things like that. So pretty much other than the cleaning and being cautious related to the COVID issues, we’re pretty much business as usual.”
MPS is also planning summer learning programs for all students from K-12th grade. Moore is encouraging all parents to make sure their children are involved.
