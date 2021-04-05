Montgomery chase ends with stolen vehicle hitting mail truck

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested two people following a chase Monday afternoon, but not before the suspects’ vehicle hit a postal vehicle.
MPD said its officers attempted a traffic stop around 2:30 p.m. on a vehicle in the area of Yarbrough Street and East Street. The driver of the stolen vehicle refused to stop and police pursued the suspects.
The stolen vehicle hit an occupied vehicle in the area of Midway Street and Cabot Street, which a WSFA 12 News photojournalist on scene confirmed was a U.S. Postal Service mail delivery vehicle.
MPD spokeswoman Capt. Saba Coleman said injuries were considered minor.
The suspects, who have not been identified at this time, were taken into custody and charges are currently pending against them.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.