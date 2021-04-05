Montgomery’s long abandoned Grove Court Apartments to be redeveloped

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The historic Grove Court Apartments in downtown Montgomery are getting a much-needed makeover after being abandoned for decades.
Developer GCA Properties, LLC, purchased and closed on the property, located at 559 South Court Street, last week. The company plans to restore the old apartments back into housing but has not made a firm decision on what the end project will be.
“There are a lot of options and the ultimate use has not been settled on yet,” said GCA Properties Manager Tom Blount. “The first goal is to clean up an eyesore and restore a culturally valuable part of the city’s architectural heritage.”
The company leading the restoration project has already invested in several projects in Montgomery. Their projects include the building of Vintage Cafe in Old Cloverdale in 2016, as well as the City Fed Development Project in 2021 that includes restoration of 36 and 46 Commerce Street. Those buildings are in the construction process and will eventually become home to Ravello, a fine dining lunch and Italian restaurant, as well as an event space.
“Tom and I look forward to continuing our partnership in restoring historic buildings and finding a use that will hopefully continue for years to come,” said GCA Properties Manager Jud Blount.
Blount said they also purchased the parking lot to the north of the old apartment complex building, and that fence will be going up Tuesday.
Monday, the team began securing the building and cleaning it up. The property has been untouched for years and is overgrown with trees. The team has begun clearing the trees and cutting down the overgrowth.
Jud Blount said mid-week they plan to start demolition back to its concrete shell. Blount also said they plan to purchase 500 windows within the next month.
Blount said this will be an extensive months-long project, and that they plan to focus first on their City Fed Development Project, but that they are excited to get started on restoring a building that has been an eyesore in the community for years.
The Grove Court Apartments were built in 1947 by Bear Brothers construction company, owned by Carl W. Bear and his brothers, Joe and Jack Bear. The company was looking to fill part of the influx of population due to soldiers coming back from World War II.
The Grove Court Apartments is the only example of an International Style apartment complex in the city of Montgomery and is just one of a few remaining International Style buildings left in the city.
Though it won an award for its design, it was abandoned in the 1990s. Since 2013, it is listed as a historical site in the National Register of Historic Places listings in Montgomery County, Alabama.
