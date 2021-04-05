Sunny for now with 80s coming back

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Afternoon temperatures will continue to head up this week with 80-degree highs expected pretty much each day beginning Tuesday. We will also shift back towards a wetter pattern.
Today we will fall shy of 80 degrees despite another entirely sunny day. Highs will be in the upper 70s, with a few mid-70s in the typically cooler spots like Auburn, Opelika, Valley, Alexander City, Clanton, and Marion.
With the humidity being as low as it is, temps will fall off nicely again tonight into the upper 40s under clear skies.
Tuesday we’ll head into the lower 80s under sunny skies once again. The humidity will remain very comfortable. Things will begin to change a bit on Wednesday, but we will still be dry.
Clouds will increase due to a rise in humidity, but nothing more than partly to mostly cloudy skies is expected at this time. There is an outside chance of a shower, but 90% of us will be quiet with highs in the lower to middle 80s.
With the dry forecast continuing, pollen levels will be as high as they possibly can be across all of Central Alabama -- keep those tissues and allergy meds handy!
Wednesday night through Friday will bring a chance of rain and thunderstorms as a system pushes in from the west. Details aren’t set in stone, but it appears there will be scattered activity around throughout that stretch. The highest rain chances and coverage will be Thursday, Thursday night and Friday.
Right now, we don’t see a big severe weather threat associated with this! As always, we’ll watch this system closely and bring you updates if needed.
Models then diverge regarding what happens Friday night and the upcoming weekend. There will probably be scattered shower and storm chances Friday night through Sunday based on the latest forecast model data, but no rainouts are anticipated. Highs each day will be around 80 degrees.
Stay tuned for updates regarding the weekend outlook as we get a bit closer if you’re trying to make those outdoor plans.
We aren’t expecting a significant severe weather threat with this upcoming pattern, but a stronger storm is certainly possible. We aren’t expecting any big flooding concerns either, but a solid 1-2″+ of rain is likely between Thursday and Sunday for just about everyone.
