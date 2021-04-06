Auburn introduces Johnnie Harris as new women’s basketball coach

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A new era of Auburn women’s basketball is underway.
The Tigers officially introduced Johnnie Harris as the new head coach on Monday.
Harris comes to the Plains after serving as the associate head coach at Texas this past season. She helped the Longhorns reach the Elite 8.
Prior to her time in Austin, she was at Mississippi State from 2012-2020. The Bulldogs made it to the NCAA National Championship game in 2017 and 2018.
Harris hopes to bring that success to Auburn and shared her vision of Tiger basketball Monday.
“My vision for this program is tough, hard nosed, aggressive basketball players, basketball program. That’s what I want to have. I want to have somebody that is tough, hard nosed, physical and aggressive. That when the other opponents come in, they don’t want to have anything to do with it, because they know we are going to bring it every day and that’s going to take hard work,” Harris stated.
Harris knows what it takes to win in the SEC.
She was named the 2018 WBCA National Assistant Coach of the Year while at Mississippi State.
“It’ getting in and seeing what we have right now, and then recruiting. It’s all about recruiting, having good players. You could be the best coach in the world, but you have to have the players that fit your system, so we will definitely be looking at that,” Harris said.
Harris takes over an Auburn program that has won four SEC games in the last two seasons.
Auburn was 0-15 in league play this season.
