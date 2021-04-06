AUM to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for MPS employees, general public

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new partnership will give more Montgomery Public Schools teachers and support staff an opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The school district is partnering with Auburn University at Montgomery. Through this, AUM will hold a vaccination clinic at the Wellness Center on April 9. About 600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are reserved specifically for MPS employees.
This is the second recent vaccination clinic for the benefit of MPS employees. The first was part of a partnership with Alabama State University.
“We are very thankful to AUM for helping us offer our employees another opportunity to be vaccinated. We take health and safety seriously, and it is important to us to provide our teachers and support staff access to the COVID vaccine,” MPS Superintendent Ann Roy Moore said in a news release.
MPS says vaccines will also be available to the general public at the AUM clinic.
Nurses will administer the vaccines.
Follow-up appointments will be available for second doses.
AUM Chancellor Carl A. Stockton said the university was pleased to be able to do this for Montgomery’s educators.
“Throughout the pandemic, the employees of Montgomery Public Schools have demonstrated incredible dedication and resourcefulness in serving the educational needs of nearly 30,000 students,” Stockton said in the release. “As a community-minded, partnership-oriented university, we are delighted to assist our local educators.”
