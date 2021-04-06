Baptist Health opens COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Montgomery, Prattville

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Baptist Health has opened two new COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Montgomery and Prattville.
The Montgomery clinic, located at 3989 Eastern Blvd., opened Monday. It will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Prattville clinic opened on Tuesday in Prattville Medical Park at 635 McQueen Smith Road, -Suite D. It is open Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Eric Morgan, Prattville Baptist Hospital’s CEO, said they are thrilled to partner with the city and chamber of commerce to provide this service to the public.
“We wanted to provide a location that is both convenient and safe to vaccinate as many in our community that we possibly can,” Morgan added.
Baptist Health officials say appointments are required for both clinics. Those eligible can schedule an appointment online at https://www.baptistfirst.org/.
Those who do not have internet access and are unable to register online can call 334-747-2822. According to Baptist Health, the phone number is voicemail only and calls will be returned by a vaccine advocate.
All attendees must wear a mask, regardless of state requirements.
