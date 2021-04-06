Capital murder suspect sought in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police are searching for a man wanted on a capital murder charge in a Montgomery shooting.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Matthew Clayton, 18, also known as “Lil Sam,” is wanted in the shooting death of Jamarcus Jordan.
Montgomery police were called to Troy Highway and Christine Elizabeth Curve Saturday around 6 p.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, police say Jordan was found shot. He was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.
If you have any information on Clayton’s location, please call Montgomery police immediately at 334-625-2832 or 334-314-9271. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
Previously, Montgomery police charged Rontavious Managan, 18, with two counts of capital murder related to Jordan’s death.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.