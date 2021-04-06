Death investigation underway in Andalusia

The Andalusia Police Department has opened a death investigation following a shooting Tuesday on Whatley Street.
By WSFA Staff | April 6, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 5:10 PM

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Andalusia police have opened a death investigation following an incident Tuesday, according to Chief Paul Hudson.

Details are limited but the chief confirmed the incident happened on Whatley Street and involved a shooting. A motive was not clear nor was there any information regarding a possible suspect/s.

Hudson advised residents not to travel to that area from South Cotton Street.

This is a developing story. Continue checking back for updates.

