Death investigation underway in Andalusia

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Andalusia police have opened a death investigation following an incident Tuesday, according to Chief Paul Hudson.
Details are limited but the chief confirmed the incident happened on Whatley Street and involved a shooting. A motive was not clear nor was there any information regarding a possible suspect/s.
Hudson advised residents not to travel to that area from South Cotton Street.
This is a developing story. Continue checking back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.