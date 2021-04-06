Fmr. Shelby Co. doctor sentenced to life plus 208 years for sex abuse and producing child pornography

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County District Attorney Jill Lee announced Tuesday that former doctor Ruepert Don Bryan received the maximum sentence after he was convicted on Sex Abuse First-Degree and three counts of Producing Child Pornography.
Judge Bill Bostick sentenced Bryan to Life Imprisonment plus an additional 208 years to serve.
During the sentencing hearing, Judge Bostick said, “The conduct that you engaged in is reprehensible. It cannot be allowed in our society.”
In response to an argument from Bryan’s attorney stating the defendant’s age meant he could not be punished further, Judge Bostick stated, “I disagree that he cannot be punished because he’s about to be.”
On Wednesday March 10, 2021, a Shelby County jury convicted Bryan of all pending charges following a three-day trial.
Lee said Bryan, who lives in Calera, previously held a medical practice in Alabaster where he specialized in the field of ear, nose, and throat.
During trial, the District Attorney’s Office presented evidence that included numerous recordings Bryan made of his child sexual abuse. The jury also heard from multiple witnesses who were victimized by Bryan when they were children.
Investigators Robert Rodriguez and Heather Parramore of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant District Attorneys Daniel McBrayer and Ben Fuller prosecuted the case.
District Attorney Jill Lee, said, “In addition to having strong investigators in this case, we had strong victims. We are thankful the victims were able to receive some justice all these years later. Age shouldn’t determine one’s guilt.”
