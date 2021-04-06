Man charged after teen raped in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged after a teen was raped in Montgomery, according to court records.
Christopher Gordon, 24, is charged with first-degree rape.
According to an arrest affidavit, Gordon was charged after reportedly having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old victim.
The incident happened in February at the Executive Inn Motel, located in the 3400 block of Mobile Highway.
Gordon was taken into custody on Monday and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $30,000 bond.
