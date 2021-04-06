Man charged in robbery, kidnapping of woman and 2 children

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged after a kidnapping and robbery of a woman and two juveniles, according to court documents.
Anteaus Ockzavia Glenn, 23, is charged with three counts of second-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery.
Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman says Glen’s charges are related to an incident that happened March 30 around 4:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Richard Road.
According to the arrest affidavit, Glenn abducted a woman and two juveniles at gunpoint while they were inside a vehicle. Glen then reportedly drove the vehicle around Montgomery before forcing the victims out.
Coleman says Glenn was identified as the suspect, taken into custody Monday by the United States Marshals Task Force. He was then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $95,000 bond.
