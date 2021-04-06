Montgomery City Council extends citywide mask mandate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council adopted an ordinance Tuesday night that extends the mask requirement in the city after the state’s mandate ends Friday.
The ordinance extends the mask mandate for another 30 days.
According to the city, the council unanimously passed the ordinance at Tuesday night’s council meeting.
The ordinance requires face coverings to be worn in public places in Montgomery.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced last month she was extending the statewide mask mandate one more time and would then let it expire on April 9. Ivey is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. to provide an update on COVID-19 in the state.
On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council voted to extend its citywide mask ordinance until May 24.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.