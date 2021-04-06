Overturned 18-wheeler causing Highway 80 delays

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overturned 18-wheeler crash is causing major traffic delays along U.S. Highway 80 in Montgomery County, according to the sheriff’s office.
The crash is located near Felder Road in the area of the Montgomery Regional Airport.
While the sheriff’s office only confirmed the westbound lanes were blocked, Google Traffic maps indicate traffic is backed up in both directions.
Few other details were immediately available regarding the cause or any injuries.
The sheriff’s office is urging commuters to find an alternate route at this time.
This is a developing story. Continue checking back with updates.
