Police officers voice complaints about MPD leadership

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several current and former Montgomery police officers were at Tuesday’s City Council meeting to voice major concerns they have with the department.
They addressed their concerns toward the council and mayor during the council’s work session meeting before the regular schedule council meeting.
The allegations ranged from bullying to misconduct with female officers in the department .
They contend that when they try to make complaints to leadership, they face retaliation from the department.
The officers blamed an uptick in crime on what they say is bad leadership in MPD and say all they want is to be heard and to see fairness.
Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley declined to comment regarding the allegations.
A city spokesperson released this statement on behalf of the city: “The statements are nothing more than allegations made by individuals — many of whom are facing sanctions. We don’t know if the information is true or not. We need to let the process run its course.”
The spokesperson later said “there is a legal process for personnel issues and that process is ongoing.”
