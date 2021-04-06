80s are back; rain and storms not far behind

It’s dry today and tomorrow, but rain and storms return late Wednesday night

Pattern gets active later this week
By Tyler Sebree | April 6, 2021 at 5:26 AM CDT - Updated April 6 at 5:26 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Expect another brilliant display of April sunshine across Alabama today. This sun will crank us up into the lower 80s with low humidity and calm winds.

It’ll be another comfortably cool night tonight under mostly clear skies. Lows will stay above 50° this go-around, though.

All sun, low 80s and low humidity for Tuesday.
Clouds will increase a bit on Wednesday due to a rise in humidity, but nothing more than partly cloudy skies is expected. There is an outside chance of a shower late Wednesday, but 95% of us will be quiet with highs in the lower and middle 80s.

With more dry days and plenty of sunshine, pollen levels will continue to be as high as they possibly can go across all of Central Alabama -- keep those tissues and allergy meds handy!

A round of rain and storms is likely Thursday morning into the afternoon.
Late Wednesday night into the first half of Thursday we will watch a decaying complex of showers and storms push in from the west. The severe threat with this is very minor compared to locations just to our west, but there’s a good shot that many of us see some rain and embedded storms.

Most of the concentrated shower and storm activity will be over with by 1-3 p.m., but we can’t rule out a couple of additional showers and storms possibly popping up with highs back in the 80s.

Multiple chances for rain and storms are in the forecast this week into this weekend.
Another period of elevated to high shower and thunderstorm chances is in the forecast late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon. It won’t rain that entire time, but there’s a good probability we see rain and storms.

Right now, we don’t see a big severe weather threat associated with the upcoming rain, but it’s Alabama. So we’ll of course watch it closely.

A round of rain and storms is expected Saturday morning and afternoon.
We also don’t see a big or widespread flooding concern, but depending on where the rounds of rain end up tracking, some instances of flooding and flash flooding may occur. Most spots will likely end up with 2-4″ of rain over a 3-day span.

Highs will be a touch cooler for both Friday and Saturday with the higher rain chances. Temps will reach the upper 70s on Friday and the middle 70s on Saturday.

Rainfall over the Wednesday night-Saturday afternoon period will likely range from 1" to as much as 4" in spots.
Models are now in pretty good agreement on drier weather for Sunday and Monday behind a cold front. It won’t be cooler behind the front -- despite its name -- with highs in the 80s, but it will be dry with a good deal of sunshine.

There is another cool-down showing up in models for next week, but no frosty or freezing temperatures are currently anticipated. At worst, we will see overnight lows back into the upper 40s.

Daily highs stay in the 80s with a couple of 70s for Friday and Saturday.
