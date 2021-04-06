80s are back; rain and storms not far behind

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Expect another brilliant display of April sunshine across Alabama today. This sun will crank us up into the lower 80s with low humidity and calm winds.
It’ll be another comfortably cool night tonight under mostly clear skies. Lows will stay above 50° this go-around, though.
Clouds will increase a bit on Wednesday due to a rise in humidity, but nothing more than partly cloudy skies is expected. There is an outside chance of a shower late Wednesday, but 95% of us will be quiet with highs in the lower and middle 80s.
With more dry days and plenty of sunshine, pollen levels will continue to be as high as they possibly can go across all of Central Alabama -- keep those tissues and allergy meds handy!
Late Wednesday night into the first half of Thursday we will watch a decaying complex of showers and storms push in from the west. The severe threat with this is very minor compared to locations just to our west, but there’s a good shot that many of us see some rain and embedded storms.
Most of the concentrated shower and storm activity will be over with by 1-3 p.m., but we can’t rule out a couple of additional showers and storms possibly popping up with highs back in the 80s.
Another period of elevated to high shower and thunderstorm chances is in the forecast late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon. It won’t rain that entire time, but there’s a good probability we see rain and storms.
Right now, we don’t see a big severe weather threat associated with the upcoming rain, but it’s Alabama. So we’ll of course watch it closely.
We also don’t see a big or widespread flooding concern, but depending on where the rounds of rain end up tracking, some instances of flooding and flash flooding may occur. Most spots will likely end up with 2-4″ of rain over a 3-day span.
Highs will be a touch cooler for both Friday and Saturday with the higher rain chances. Temps will reach the upper 70s on Friday and the middle 70s on Saturday.
Models are now in pretty good agreement on drier weather for Sunday and Monday behind a cold front. It won’t be cooler behind the front -- despite its name -- with highs in the 80s, but it will be dry with a good deal of sunshine.
There is another cool-down showing up in models for next week, but no frosty or freezing temperatures are currently anticipated. At worst, we will see overnight lows back into the upper 40s.
