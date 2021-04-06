Thieves roll off the King Ford auto lot in Valley with seven new vehicles

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - Some thieves in east Alabama are riding around town in style after seven vehicles were stolen Monday.
Officers were dispatched to the King Ford auto dealership on Fob James Dr. in Valley Monday in reference to a burglary and theft.
The first employees to work that morning reportedly discovered that the business had been broken into. They checked the business and found seven cars were missing from the lot.
The stolen vehicles include:
- 2021 Dodge Charger SX
- 2021 Dodge Charger
- 4 Ford F250 4x4s
- Dodge Ran Laramie 3500
The total loss of all of these vehicles totals more than $400,000.
Valley police are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information on this burglary and theft is asked to contact police at 334-756-7522.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.