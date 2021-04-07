Alabama to build its fifth veterans home

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A grant from the U.S. Veterans Administration will give Alabama its fifth veterans home.
The State Board of Veterans Affairs Veterans Homes Committee announced a $39 million federal grant to build a new VA home in Enterprise.
Officials say the federal funds will cover 65% of the home’s construction costs. The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs will cover the remaining 35% of the estimated $60 million facility.
The long-term care home will be 182,000 square feet and house 175 residents. ADVA says it will employ more than 200 people once it is fully operational.
It will be located on 108 acres off Highway 51 just north of Yancey Parker Industrial Park.
The design will be unveiled at the next SBVA board meeting in Enterprise on July 9.
A groundbreaking is expected later this year, with construction slated to begin in early 2022. The facility is expected to open in 2023.
“We can only see this as a blessing, a win-win situation for everyone. This project puts people to work, adds to our local economy and best of all, allows our community to give back in some small way to a group of dedicated Americans who have sacrificed for us and this great country where we live,” Enterprise Mayor William Cooper said in a news release.
“The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs and the State Board of Veterans Affairs are honored to have this partnership with the City of Enterprise and Coffee County. We are grateful for the support received from this generous community,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis.
The new state veterans home has not been named yet. Name suggestions from the public may be submitted at www.va.alabama.gov or by calling the ADVA at 334-242-5077.
The ADVA is accepting nominations through June 14. The name of the facility will reflect the home’s geographical location, a person who had a pivotal role in the project or an honored veteran.
