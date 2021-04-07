Alabama medical marijuana bill passes another legislative hurdle

Medical marijuana bill passes House judiciary committee
By Lydia Nusbaum | April 7, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT - Updated April 7 at 4:44 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A medical marijuana bill has cleared another hurdle in the Alabama Legislature.

The House judiciary committee approved the bill Wednesday.

This bill would allow people with more than a dozen medical conditions to have access to medical marijuana with a physician’s approval.

Those with medical conditions would need to get a card that would allow them to have access to it.

The legislation also sets up a commission to regulate growing, processing and dispensing in Alabama.

The bill now moves to a House health committee.

