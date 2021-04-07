Arrest made after deadly Enterprise stabbing

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another has been arrested after a stabbing early Wednesday morning in Enterprise.
The investigation started around 3:20 a.m. when Enterprise police responded to a home in the 100 block of Middlebrook Street. On scene, first responders found Timothy Scott, 60, and pronounced him dead.
A suspect, 67-year-old Paul Reynolds has since been arrested and charged with murder.
A preliminary investigation has determined that the victim and suspect were acquaintances and that the stabbing was a result of a physical altercation.
Reynolds is being held at the Coffee County Jail.
